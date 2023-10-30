Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Given Neutral Rating at Wedbush

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DBD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:DBD opened at $18.38 on Monday. Diebold Nixdorf has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.40.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Emanuel R. Pearlman bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.31 per share, with a total value of $36,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,620. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 14.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 11.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 38,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 76,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the period.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

