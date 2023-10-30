Pictet North America Advisors SA Acquires 6,669 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $16,706,892,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 60,182.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,739,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,009,190,000 after buying an additional 193,418,094 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $511,881,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,053,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,460,000 after buying an additional 179,593 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,919,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,051,000 after buying an additional 2,179,319 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQI stock opened at $36.73 on Monday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $36.58 and a 12-month high of $45.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.28.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.