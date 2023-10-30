Pictet North America Advisors SA Has $1.97 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the first quarter worth $135,000. Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Price Performance

EWT stock opened at $43.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.14 and its 200-day moving average is $45.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $51.08.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.