Pictet North America Advisors SA Buys 500 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 67.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $43.79 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.26 and its 200-day moving average is $44.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 65.87%. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.50 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

