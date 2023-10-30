Pictet North America Advisors SA Makes New $2.49 Million Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Pictet North America Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,893 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,579,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,061,000 after purchasing an additional 218,292 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,015 shares during the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 3,887,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,640,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,752,000 after buying an additional 38,901 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $75.04 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.46 and a 52-week high of $76.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.13 and a 200-day moving average of $75.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

