Pictet North America Advisors SA Buys 168 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Align Technology by 140.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 42.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALGN. HSBC initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global upgraded Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.60.

Align Technology Price Performance

Align Technology stock opened at $192.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $309.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.30. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.05 and a 1 year high of $413.20.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

