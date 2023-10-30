PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 376.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.14.

PEP opened at $160.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.10. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $220.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

