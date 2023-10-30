Pictet North America Advisors SA Decreases Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Pictet North America Advisors SA reduced its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Logitech International comprises 0.9% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Pictet North America Advisors SA owned approximately 0.06% of Logitech International worth $6,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Logitech International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,313,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,427,000 after acquiring an additional 113,618 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,096,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,807,000 after purchasing an additional 466,632 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Logitech International by 3,263.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 922,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Logitech International by 9.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,152,000 after buying an additional 82,300 shares in the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Logitech International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Logitech International stock opened at $78.19 on Monday. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $47.92 and a 1 year high of $78.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.37. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $1.1876 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.98. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

