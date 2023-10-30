iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Shares Acquired by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF accounts for 1.9% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Pictet North America Advisors SA owned about 1.14% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $13,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 224.4% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 7,471.4% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 247.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock opened at $41.61 on Monday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12-month low of $37.90 and a 12-month high of $48.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.02.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

