Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Acquires 68,469 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 191.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,208 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,469 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBD. Natixis purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 51.0% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

NYSE BBD opened at $2.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average of $3.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $3.94.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Banco Bradesco in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Bradesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.24.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

