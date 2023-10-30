4,500 Shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Purchased by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 22,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 20.6% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 116,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Iron Mountain stock opened at $58.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.39. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $64.48.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $632,731.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,804,043. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $632,731.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,804,043. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total transaction of $119,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,552.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,380 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,510. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

