iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Holdings Lifted by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 237,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 3.2% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $22,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 20,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 51,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,019,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $89.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.00 and a 200-day moving average of $95.23. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $100.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2389 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

