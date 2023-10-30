Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Purchases 1,000 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $204.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.54. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.23 and a fifty-two week high of $312.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.45.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($1.04). SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $297.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $275.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.56.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $85,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

