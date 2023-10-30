iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 892,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 487,106 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises about 7.7% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pictet North America Advisors SA owned approximately 0.42% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $55,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 270.1% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 39.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $58.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.87. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $49.67 and a 52-week high of $64.11.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.