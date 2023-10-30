Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 53.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Equinix by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $819.14.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total transaction of $401,020.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,973.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $401,020.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.00, for a total value of $758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,810,166. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,584 shares of company stock worth $8,952,535 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix Trading Down 1.3 %

EQIX opened at $710.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $546.77 and a 52 week high of $821.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $744.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $751.58. The firm has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 146.67%.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.