Atomi Financial Group Inc. Invests $274,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.0% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 720.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 887,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $303,408,000 after acquiring an additional 779,214 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.93, for a total value of $1,348,772.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,114,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,955 shares of company stock valued at $9,548,299 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.20.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $258.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $290.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.22. The company has a market capitalization of $91.18 billion, a PE ratio of 60.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.65 and a 12-month high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

