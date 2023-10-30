Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 66,217 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 360.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,217 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,802,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,773,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447,741 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,803,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,781,000 after purchasing an additional 239,682 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,808,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,003,000 after purchasing an additional 373,008 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,389,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,392,000 after purchasing an additional 20,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 922,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,987,000 after buying an additional 167,837 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $19.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.59. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $19.72.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

