Short Interest in Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Rises By 8.6%

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2023

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKRGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the September 30th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Ark Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ARKR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Ark Restaurants by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 6.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in Ark Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 17.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ark Restaurants Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of ARKR stock opened at $15.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.07. Ark Restaurants has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.19.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKRGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.05 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 2.78%.

Ark Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

About Ark Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.