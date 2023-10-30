Short Interest in Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Rises By 8.6%

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the September 30th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Ark Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Trading Up 3.8 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Ark Restaurants by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 6.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in Ark Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 17.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARKR stock opened at $15.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.07. Ark Restaurants has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.19.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.05 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 2.78%.

Ark Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

