Short Interest in Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Rises By 8.6%

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the September 30th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ARKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Ark Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Stock Report on ARKR
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants
Ark Restaurants Trading Up 3.8 %
Shares of ARKR stock opened at $15.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.07. Ark Restaurants has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.19.
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.05 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 2.78%.
Ark Restaurants Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is 52.45%.
About Ark Restaurants
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ark Restaurants
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Still thinking about buying 3M for its dividend? Consider this
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- AI, federal government revenue boost ServiceNow Q3 results
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Should you buy Mattel and sell Hasbro stock? Here’s why
Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.