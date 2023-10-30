American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) Short Interest Down 19.9% in October

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the September 30th total of 65,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Rebel

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Rebel in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Rebel during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in American Rebel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Rebel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 11.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Rebel Price Performance

Shares of AREB opened at $0.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.25. American Rebel has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $8.75.

About American Rebel

American Rebel ( NASDAQ:AREB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.67 million during the quarter. American Rebel had a negative net margin of 23.27% and a negative return on equity of 31.40%.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women.

