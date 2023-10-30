Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $129.33

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $129.33 and last traded at $129.33, with a volume of 1079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.07.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,495,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474,478 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,308 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,852,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,703,000 after acquiring an additional 57,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,647,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,222,000 after acquiring an additional 121,199 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

