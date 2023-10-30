Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Short Interest Down 12.8% in October

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,500 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the September 30th total of 130,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Arrow Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AROW opened at $20.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.53. Arrow Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.09). Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $32.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.51 million. As a group, analysts predict that Arrow Financial will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AROW. CWM LLC raised its position in Arrow Financial by 226.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 136.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Arrow Financial in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Arrow Financial by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Arrow Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 44.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arrow Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

