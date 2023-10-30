Partners Group Global Income Fund (ASX:PGG) Declares $0.01 Interim Dividend

Partners Group Global Income Fund (ASX:PGG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, October 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Thursday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st.

