Partners Group Global Income Fund (ASX:PGG) Declares $0.01 Interim Dividend

Partners Group Global Income Fund (ASX:PGG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, October 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Thursday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st.
Partners Group Global Income Fund Price Performance
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Partners Group Global Income Fund
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- Still thinking about buying 3M for its dividend? Consider this
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- AI, federal government revenue boost ServiceNow Q3 results
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Should you buy Mattel and sell Hasbro stock? Here’s why
Receive News & Ratings for Partners Group Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Group Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.