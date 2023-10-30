Short Interest in Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Drops By 13.9%

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the September 30th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aptorum Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 353,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 9.90% of Aptorum Group worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APM opened at $1.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.56. Aptorum Group has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

Aptorum Group Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates in the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. Its pipeline products include SACT- 1 for neuroblastoma and other cancer types; SACT-COV19 for the treatment of coronavirus disease; ALS-4 to treat bacterial infections caused by staphylococcus aureus, including MRSA; and ALS-1 to treat viral infections caused by influenza virus A.

