American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Short Interest Update

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,400 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the September 30th total of 154,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $4.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $14.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average of $5.16.
American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. American Public Education had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $147.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.24 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
APEI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.
American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 136 degree programs and 115 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, public health, public administration, and business administration.
