American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Short Interest Update

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,400 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the September 30th total of 154,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

American Public Education Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $4.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $14.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average of $5.16.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. American Public Education had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $147.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.24 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Public Education

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 1,169.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APEI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 136 degree programs and 115 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, public health, public administration, and business administration.

Featured Stories

