APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Short Interest Up 14.3% in October

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,550,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the September 30th total of 7,480,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Trading of APA

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of APA by 117.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in APA by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in APA during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 2,535.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of APA by 35.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on APA from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on APA from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded APA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of APA in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

APA Price Performance

APA stock opened at $39.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 3.50. APA has a one year low of $30.67 and a one year high of $50.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.19. APA had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 117.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that APA will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. APA’s payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Featured Stories

