Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO) Short Interest Update

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the September 30th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arogo Capital Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOGO. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition by 73.9% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 116,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 49,699 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition by 218.5% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 68,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition by 287.8% during the second quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 203,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 151,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Arogo Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of AOGO stock opened at $10.67 on Monday. Arogo Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $11.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.61.

Arogo Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in transportation and technology industries within the electric vehicles technology, smart mobility, or sustainable transportation.

