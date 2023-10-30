Tezos (XTZ) Reaches Market Cap of $718.81 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00002169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a total market cap of $718.81 million and approximately $21.16 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tezos has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001390 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001059 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000031 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 979,060,521 coins and its circulating supply is 958,040,335 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

