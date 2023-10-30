Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Hits $5.76 on Top Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 30th. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $814.04 million and approximately $269.37 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 29.2% against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for $5.76 or 0.00016642 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006105 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,602.82 or 1.00019677 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00007205 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00011074 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,391,737 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 141,391,485.46130666 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.75423896 USD and is up 14.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 366 active market(s) with $242,102,398.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

