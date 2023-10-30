GateToken (GT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.09 Million

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $363.63 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GateToken token can now be purchased for approximately $3.83 or 0.00011074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006105 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00016642 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,602.82 or 1.00019677 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00007205 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About GateToken

GateToken (GT) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,911,020 tokens. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 94,911,020.4161466 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 3.83620901 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,115,654.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

