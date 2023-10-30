Verge (XVG) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.85 Million

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 30th. In the last week, Verge has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $65.08 million and $6.85 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,604.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.91 or 0.00199180 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $246.98 or 0.00713894 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00011435 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.46 or 0.00495606 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00048280 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00144949 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,238 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

