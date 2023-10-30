Terreno Realty (TRNO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $79.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.84 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 48.07%. On average, analysts expect Terreno Realty to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $50.93 on Monday. Terreno Realty has a one year low of $50.42 and a one year high of $67.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.67 and a 200 day moving average of $59.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.83%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRNO. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.80.

In related news, President Michael A. Coke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $596,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 395,988 shares in the company, valued at $23,600,884.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 426.2% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%).

