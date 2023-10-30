Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $429,000 Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.16.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE NOW opened at $554.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $565.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $541.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $351.25 and a one year high of $614.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total value of $214,187.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,608.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.99, for a total transaction of $668,968.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,262,350.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total value of $214,187.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,608.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,192 shares of company stock worth $9,722,355. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

