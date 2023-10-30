Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $8,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,130,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361,340 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,495,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,373,000 after purchasing an additional 99,095 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,832,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,683,000 after purchasing an additional 205,578 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,894,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,517,000 after purchasing an additional 211,208 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $190,823,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $220.03 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $167.13 and a 1-year high of $245.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.62.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

