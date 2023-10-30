Larson Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $30.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.27.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.62%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

