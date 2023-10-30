iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Stock Holdings Reduced by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,939 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $16,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 145.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.7% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 62,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 188,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEI stock opened at $112.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.13. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.45 and a twelve month high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2427 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

