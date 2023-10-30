Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 269,522 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 70.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651,239 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,522 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $9,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,821 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,091 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.9% in the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 43,304 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% in the second quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,416 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F opened at $9.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average of $12.70. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

