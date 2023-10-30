Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.35-2.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $636-686 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $668.64 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHKP. Mizuho lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Check Point Software Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.77.

CHKP stock opened at $127.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.55 and a 200-day moving average of $129.33. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $117.18 and a one year high of $138.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.85 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,951,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,631,000 after purchasing an additional 121,686 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,236,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,097,000 after acquiring an additional 197,179 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,505,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,775,000 after acquiring an additional 875,580 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,483,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,807,000 after acquiring an additional 155,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,256,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,300,000 after acquiring an additional 72,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

