Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,501 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,151 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 23,500.0% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:UBER opened at $41.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.40 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $49.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.55.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

