ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor updated its Q4 guidance to $1.13-1.27 EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance to $1.13-$1.27 EPS.

ON Semiconductor Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $77.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.51. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $58.43 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ON. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.81.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,719. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,719. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,109.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

