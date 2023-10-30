Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $670.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.40 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Revvity updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.53-$4.57 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.53-4.57 EPS.

Revvity Trading Down 12.6 %

RVTY stock opened at $85.50 on Monday. Revvity has a 1-year low of $85.50 and a 1-year high of $150.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.43.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on RVTY. Barclays dropped their price objective on Revvity from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Revvity from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Revvity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Revvity in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

