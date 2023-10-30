Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $670.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.40 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Revvity updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.53-$4.57 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.53-4.57 EPS.
Revvity Trading Down 12.6 %
RVTY stock opened at $85.50 on Monday. Revvity has a 1-year low of $85.50 and a 1-year high of $150.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.43.
Revvity Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.28%.
Revvity, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.
