Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter.

Commercial National Financial Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CEFC opened at $8.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.28. Commercial National Financial has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The firm has a market cap of $31.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.44.

Commercial National Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Commercial National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.53%.

Commercial National Financial Company Profile

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts.

