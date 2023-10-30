Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 21,427 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,427 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $13,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 75,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 12,896 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 290,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,238,000 after acquiring an additional 13,104 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,090,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,102,000 after acquiring an additional 20,370 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 688.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 481,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,213,000 after buying an additional 563,000 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $71.25 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.95 and a twelve month high of $94.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.03. The firm has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

