Short Interest in Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Grows By 17.6%

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 366,800 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the September 30th total of 312,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 47.6 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SAWLF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Shawcor from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Shawcor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Shawcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

SAWLF opened at $10.38 on Monday. Shawcor has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.46.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite that are used for oil and gas gathering, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets.

