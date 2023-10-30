Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Downgraded to Sell at Canaccord Genuity Group

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

CJREF has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Corus Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$1.75 to C$2.15 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of CJREF opened at $0.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.94. Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1.82. The stock has a market cap of $98.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 28.07%.

About Corus Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.