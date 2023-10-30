Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.68) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $51.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.73 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 500.93% and a negative return on equity of 257.83%. On average, analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S to post $-10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ASND opened at $88.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.51. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $134.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $139.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ASND

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

(Get Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.