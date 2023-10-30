Raymond James Boosts Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Price Target to $30.00

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ORI. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $26.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.78. Old Republic International has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $29.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.19.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 12.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Old Republic International news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $733,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,574 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 26,500 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $733,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Adachi bought 3,620 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.64 per share, with a total value of $100,056.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,628.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 167.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 779.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

