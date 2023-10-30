Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S Price Performance

NVZMY stock opened at $43.23 on Monday. Novozymes A/S has a 52-week low of $38.75 and a 52-week high of $61.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.96.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $616.21 million during the quarter. Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 23.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novozymes A/S will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novozymes A/S

(Get Free Report)

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.