Crane (NYSE:CR) Now Covered by Analysts at CJS Securities

CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Crane from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Crane from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Get Crane alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CR

Crane Trading Down 2.5 %

Crane stock opened at $91.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a 52 week low of $67.28 and a 52 week high of $95.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $530.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.32 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crane

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Crane by 769.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crane in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Crane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 99.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.