PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Wedbush from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

NYSE:PMT opened at $12.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.45. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 16.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

