Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 167,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 155,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $63.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.01. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $74.30.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

